A senior outgoing Republican senator said Wednesday that he will block one of President Donald Trump’s final judicial picks for a court vacancy in Texas, as the GOP-led Senate scrambles to fill all the remaining vacancies in the federal courts before Democrats assume power in January.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn told The Associated Press that he has not returned the “blue slip” for Elliot Gaiser, a top official at the Justice Department who was nominated for the Dallas-area vacancy earlier this month, nor does he plan to. A “blue slip” is effectively a permission slip from home-state senators that allows judicial nominees to advance in their confirmation process, and it gives senators tremendous veto power over a president’s court picks.

“He’s not from Texas. He hasn’t been vetted. And this is a lifetime job, and there’s better qualified people to hold that job,” Cornyn said in an interview on Wednesday. “This is part, of course, of the constitutional responsibility of senators in the Senate to provide advice and consent. But it’s hard to provide advice and consent when there’s zero consultation, which happened in that case.”

Cornyn also said the White House has requested information about his preferred candidate, Fort Worth lawyer Steve Fahey. The senator said he did not know whether Gaiser would be formally withdrawn.

“He’s a very bright young man, and I think has a very bright future,” Cornyn said of Gaiser. “I kind of feel bad that he’s been used basically as a pawn in this process.”

The senator stressed that he did not want to leave the court seat vacant. Fahey served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas from 2003 until 2021, and was a partner at Kirkland and Ellis until starting his own firm in 2024.

Gaiser, who leads the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, was first contacted by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s staff about becoming a federal judge on Nov. 4, the day after the election, according to his nominee questionnaire sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Cornyn has repeatedly raised concerns about his nomination process, noting that he has not been vetted by a bipartisan federal judicial evaluation committee that is traditionally used in Texas.

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