Sharona Wade didn’t mean to become the flamingo lady.

She had just wrapped up six months as a student teacher at Peakview School in Walsenburg when she was offered a job, starting immediately.

“I was not ready. I did not have any of the cutesy TikTok 2nd grade classroom decorations. I just had flamingo stuff,” Wade said. “I had one week to decorate, and I didn’t want it to be a blank classroom. So I just put up the flamingo stuff and said, oh, I’ll change the theme next year.”

Mrs. Flamingo, as Wade is now known around town, did not change the theme the next year. Instead, she started dressing up in feathered headbands and fabric wings during her popular story times at sites around town where she hands out free books.

Then she took things a step further. In 2022, Wade registered Mrs. Flamingo’s Book Club as a nonprofit and assembled a board, who encouraged her to lean into the vibrant persona.

“People would see my bright pink self from a mile away and they’d know, oh, if I go over there, I’m going to get books,” Wade said. “So, I mean, it’s worked.”

Huerfano County, southwest of Pueblo, is considered a “book desert,” a term coined in 2014 by the Fort Collins publishing company Unite for Literacy. The publisher worked with Colorado State University researchers to map out the likelihood that a house has 100 or more books. Their model considered variables like access to early childhood education centers, adult education levels and economic status to predict whether a house was likely to hit the 100 book threshold, which has been linked to better academic outcomes.

The model predicted what Wade was experiencing firsthand — that many of her students didn’t have access to books outside her classroom.

During a COVID shutdown late in 2020 her students were sent home before she had time to prepare them with homework. Through Zoom she told them to pick any book in their house and read it. One little girl told Wade that she didn’t have any books in her house.

“I thought she was just trying to get out of her homework, you know what I mean?” Wade said. “But she picked up her Chromebook, and she walked around her house and gave me a tour, and there wasn’t a book in sight, not even a phone book. I had to turn off my camera and cry.” Wade said, her eyes starting to well up. “I still get, like, choked up about it.”

Since launching Mrs. Flamingo’s Book Club, Wade, who now teaches kindergarten at Peakview, has “tried just about every way I can think of to get books to kids,” she said.

Besides story times, she also sends a free book a month to kids older than 5, inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. She works with businesses including Gub Gub’s, a local pizza stand and ice cream parlor in Walsenburg, to reward kids for reading. And she partners with the Spanish Peaks Library District to fill the town’s little free library, tiny shelved structures that have cropped up all over the world over the past two decades.

Wade has rallied her community and they have, in turn, rallied around her. In doing so she is proving out what Michael McGuffee, founder of Unite for Literacy, has discovered through years of research: that reading is a group project.

Step one: Free books

One of Mrs. Flamingo’s favorite spots in town is Gub Gub’s. Gub Gub’s is hard to miss. The revamped 1960s Standard Oil gas station is covered in fresh blue and white paint, a retro-styled hangout right at the hitch on Main Street where millions of cars turn west in Walsenburg every year and head toward the Great Sand Dunes National Park.

When Helena Cappon and her husband opened Gub Gub’s in 2022, in such a central community location, they knew it had to serve more than pizza slices.

“Especially in a small town, you cannot expect support if you do not give it,” Cappon said. So they started a reader’s club modeled after a pre-existing Pizza Hut program — read 16 chapters of a book and turn in your card for a free pizza.

In the four years that they’ve been running the program, they’ve upped the chapter count to 40 and have handed out more than 400 free pizzas. They brought Mrs. Flamingo on board to lead story times and book giveaways, and erected a bright blue little free library at the edge of the property, marked by a small metal plaque: Take a Book, Share a Book.

The Gub Gub’s little free library is one of hundreds of little free libraries in nearly every nook of the state. There’s one in front of a wool shop north of Craig, and two in Campo purchased by a high school leadership group. There’s one in Ignacio and two in Arboles, at least 10 in Durango and 18 in Alamosa; there are three in Fort Morgan, four in Sterling, one in Akron, one in Otis, one in Yuma.



Cheney Orr, The Colorado Sun via Report for America

A Little Free Library stands outside Gub Gub’s, a local pizza restaurant and ice cream parlor, on Nov. 18 in Walsenburg. The library is part of a community effort to increase access to books for children throughout Huerfano County.



The idea is simple. Someone sets up what typically looks like an enlarged birdhouse in a public space and fills it with books. Anyone passing by can take a book, anyone can leave a book.

The concept of little free libraries has been floating around since the mid-2000s, a mix of DIY artist projects and mutual-aid efforts. It crystallized in 2009 when Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin, built a miniature one-room schoolhouse and filled it with books for his neighbors, a tribute to his schoolteacher mother.

The idea took off, and Bol started giving away little free libraries with wooden signs engraved with the words “Take a Book, Share a Book” and a tiny charter number. He had a goal: By 2013, open 2,509 little free libraries, the same number of public libraries Andrew Carnegie built a century ago. Bol surpassed the goal by mid-2012, the same year Little Free Library registered as a nonprofit to provide a backbone for the informal network of small-scale book swaps.

Besides an optional $50 plaque to register a little library with the nonprofit, there are no fees to start one. There are no regulations about what can or cannot be a library, there is no governing body, no maintenance and no enforcement. Some are stuffed with trash and discarded kids toys. Some are emptied once and never refilled. Some are raided for classics that can be resold to secondhand book shops for a quick buck. No system is perfect. But this system, entirely reliant on the curiosity and goodwill of strangers, comes pretty close.

Today there are more than 200,000 registered little free libraries in all 50 states, 128 countries and on all seven continents.

Walsenburg’s little free library is one of the nonprofit’s “impact libraries,” a program that grants communities that demonstrate a need for access to books with a free library, installation and a starter set of books. The waitlist for an impact library is about 500 long, according to Margret Aldrich, spokesperson for Little Free Libraries.

Setting up a little free library can be as simple as cleaning out a minifridge and filling it with books. They have been made from retired newspaper boxes, old pay phone stands, dollhouses and wine coolers. The Little Free Library nonprofit sells library kits for about $200-$400, depending on the size and material. And if all that sounds like too much effort, you can call Russell Schnell.

Schnell, a retired climate scientist who shared a 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his work to sound the alarm over climate change, can be found in his Boulder garage most days, cutting windows into discarded kitchen door cabinets and slathering them in donated paint.

It costs Schnell about $50 to build a little free library.

Every library starts with a cabinet door, most of which were donated by Boulder residents or friends. He buys siding, hinges and plastic from Resource Central. The wood frames and trim he grabs from Home Depot on Fridays before the store tosses its damaged planks. Home Depot also sells him discounted bags of concrete mix that have broken open, which he wraps in garbage bags and stores in the corner of his workshop. Latches have jumped in price, to $5 from $1.50, since they’re made in China, he said. And he goes through a lot of caulk.

He’s running low on roofing materials, which are sourced from a family of homesteaders in Canada. Schnell spotted the hand-cut shingles from crumbling buildings on their property during a trip to his native Alberta. He came home with a huge stash.

First he built his daughter a little free library for the kids in her neighborhood. That was 13 years ago. Since then, he has shipped or installed 174 of them on all seven continents, including Antarctica. As a former climate scientist who worked on the southernmost continent, he was able to pack the little library into a cargo shipment heading to the South Pole.



Cheney Orr, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Schnell looks through the window of one of the little libraries he built, outside his home in Boulder on Oct. 19. Schnell has built nearly 200 libraries, which have been installed as far away from Boulder as Antarctica.



“It just started,” Schnell said. “And I’m retired, so I’ve got lots of spare time.”

He has enough cabinet doors to build about 20 more, and about a dozen sitting finished in his driveway. One is painted red and white and has a window carved into the top in the shape of a dog bone. A woman walking by his home one day stopped to talk with him and mentioned that she’d love one to stock with dog treats and water for the dog walkers in her neighborhood.

“It’s been about a year,” he said, shrugging at the abandoned dog-themed library. “She probably thought I wasn’t serious.”

If he works every day, it takes him about one week to build a library from start to finish. He’s never charged anyone a dime.

Step two: Read books

Little Free Libraries have become recognizable book beacons for those looking out for them, connecting neighbors to a larger network of readers in the community. But Unite for Literacy co-founder McGuffee and other advocates are quick to note that access to books is just one part of the literacy equation.

“When I was a kid, everybody thought that their kids needed to play the piano, so we all had piano lessons and we all got gold stickers,” McGuffee said. “But it’s two very different questions to ask: do you know how to play the piano, and do you play the piano?”

Wade has also puzzled over the next step, beyond access, as she applies for grants to support the Walsenburg little free library.

“I had one (funding) group say something that really stuck with me,” Wade said. “They said, ‘sure, you’re giving books to kids, but how do you know they’re reading them?’”

Researchers have spent decades studying the correlation between academic achievement and the number of books in a home. Until recently, the prevailing conclusion was that children with 100 or more books at home had significantly higher likelihood of success in school. In some studies, students with home libraries were about three times more likely to finish ninth grade.

And so the 100-book benchmark was born. This number shows up all over literacy advocacy sites, it’s the threshold that Unite for Literacy used to anchor its book desert map.

Huerfano County is one in a cluster of southern Colorado counties where the percentage of people living below poverty hovers between 17 to 20%, about twice as high as the state’s overall percentage of 9.2%. At peakview, where Wade teaches, nearly 85% of the students receive free or reduced lunches.

Later researchers would point out that these studies couldn’t definitively prove whether it was the books themselves creating better outcomes, or the socioeconomic status of families that have access to that many books. It could just be correlation.

In April, researchers published the results of a five-year study where 60 high-poverty elementary schools were divided into two groups: 30 schools received free book distributions over four years, 30 schools didn’t. The study found a significant difference in reading achievement between the two groups, with students who were present for all four book distributions (those who didn’t graduate or move schools) showing the strongest impacts.

Unite for Literacy has moved away from its “book deserts” modeling and into a “book gardens” phase, shifting its research focus from identifying the places that need books to creating the environments to read them.



Cheney Orr, The Colorado Sun via Report for America



Community members browse books in a newly installed Little Free Library at the San Juan Del Centro apartment complex on Oct. 31 in Boulder.



One thing that McGuffee has learned in his decades of education — first as a teacher, then as a children’s book publisher and literacy advocate — is that reading happens at the community level.

McGuffee brings up the work of sociologist Damon Centola, who writes broadly about how change happens at a societal level. To move an idea from one group of people to another only takes one person, that’s called a “simple contagion,” McGuffee explained. But behaviors are “complex contagions.”

“For us to adopt behaviors, we have to see two or three other people that look like us adopting that behavior,” he said. “So how do you do this community work so this complex contagion — reading — can spread from household to household?”

That’s the question that groups like Unite for Literacy and people like Sharona Wade are trying to answer with every book donated, every chapter read, every story time attended, every pizza redeemed.

Wade said that her role as a teacher is to make sure kids know how to read. But her work as Mrs. Flamingo is to make sure that kids choose to read.

“It can be scary. And a lot of times if a kid struggles too much or can’t find the right book, they just won’t read. They’ll just quit, I don’t want that to happen,” Wade said. “One of my greatest joys is to match a kid to a book. Every book has a reader, and for every reader there’s a book.”

This story previously appeared on The Colorado Sun.

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