TOPEKA — The lead headline on the front page of the Marion County Record’s Aug. 16, 2023, edition read in big, bold font: “SEIZED … but not silenced.”

The paper’s weekly issue came five days after local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and materials from the Record, its reporters and editor Eric Meyer’s home.

An HBO Original documentary, “SEIZED,” traces the raid, the lawsuits that ensued, and the staff that remained to continue covering the community.

It will debut at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 1 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The documentary, directed by Sharon Liese, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

“Told with humor and candor, the saga of The Record raises salient questions about the role of local newspapers, often underfunded, under attack, and disappearing fast,” a press release said. “The film is an affectionate portrait of small-town America and how one small town became a flashpoint in the global discourse about the urgency of independent journalism.”

This story previously appeared on the Kansas Reflector.

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