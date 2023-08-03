© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Deer/Waterfowl Hunting

By Luke Clayton
Published August 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Michelle Wohlberg is Luke's guest this week. You might remember Michelle on Season 6 of the ALONE reality series. Michelle is talking about deer and waterfowl hunting on her outfitting service www.westerntrophyoutfitters.com in northern Saskatchewan.

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton