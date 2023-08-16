© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Book Talk W/ Larry Weishuhn

By Luke Clayton
Published August 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT
Larry Weishuhn joins Luke again this week and the two discuss a fun project they are working on: A book with articles these veteran outdoor writers have penned throughout their careers. Luke and Larry talk about the process of assembling a book from writing to printing. Just another fun, good natured visit between two old friends.

Luke Clayton
