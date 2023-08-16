High Plains Outdoors: Book Talk W/ Larry Weishuhn

Luke has been a very active outdoors writer for the past 4 decades and writes for a host of outdoor publications. This week, Luke discusses how important online outdoor publications have become. One of the oldest national publications in the country is now strictly on line. Luke still writes for several print publications as well as digital magazines. Bill Brod's Outdoor Specialty Media www.outdoorspecialtymedia.com is comprises of 4 different magazines, all written by professional outdoor writers and free to read. North American Outdoorsman, Crossbow Magazine, Simply download North American Deer Hunter and North American Bow Hunter by visiting the website or downloading the App.

