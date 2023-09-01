© 2021
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Choctaw Hunting Lodge

Published September 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT
Luke recently visited one of his favorite places to hunt and spend time in the outdoors, the Choctaw Hunting Lodge www.choctawhuntinglodge.com in southeast Oklahoma. Luke spent time with his friend Larry Weishuhn and new friend Dusty Vickery who manages the lodge and wildlife. Luke was able to see and photograph some mule-footed Choctaw Hog (see attached photo). These hogs were brought by the Choctaw people from Mississippi when they were relocated in the Indian Nation of southeast Oklahoma. In today's show, Luke gives some insight into this somewhat rare breed of hog.

