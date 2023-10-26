© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
High Plains Outdoors

High Plains Outdoors: Blackbeard Firestarters

By Luke Clayton
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Starting a campfire for warmth or cooking is an essential skill for any outdoors person. Luke guest today is KJ Thompson with Blackbeard Fire Starters www.blackbeardfire.com. Mr.Thompson discusses a system he and his company has devised to start a campfire under any conditions. If you spend much time in the outdoors, the information shared in this week's show will prove very helpful.

Tags
High Plains Outdoors High Plains Outdoors
Stay Connected
Luke Clayton
See stories by Luke Clayton