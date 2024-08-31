High Plains Outdoors: Hog Hunting

This week, Luke recaps a fun couple days of photographing deer and catching blue catfish at Lake Tawakoni a couple days ago. Luke joined his buddies Jeff Rice and Larry Weishuhn aka. "Mr. Whitetail" at Wind Point Park www.windparkpointtx.com for a fun few hours photographing the numerous whitetail deer that travel through the park. The photo attached is a doe that was attracted close for photos by Vineyard Max deer attractant, made from dried, crushed grape skins. The deer smelled the attractant and followed her nose to the bag. The next morning was a red hot catching trip with guide David Hanson (903-268-7391) for blue catfish. Many folks think blues are landed only in the cooler weather months but David has been on a good shallow water bite using small bits of cut sunfish.

Listen • 4:35