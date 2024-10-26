High Plains Outdoors: Antler Rattling for Big Bucks

This week, Luke's talking about a close to home hog hunt he is preparing for, using has big bore 50 caliber Seneca Dragon Claw II air rifle (www.pyramydair.com) loaded with a 336 grain slug which develops around 330 foot pounds of energy, plenty to take down the biggest hog in the woods at close range. Luke has a AGM Global Vision TS19 Rattler mounted atop the rifle. This is an economical priced but very effective thermal scope for hunting inside 100 yards. Luke promises to give the details of the hunt in next week's show!

Listen • 4:59