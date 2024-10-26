High Plains Outdoors: Antler Rattling for Big Bucks
Ways To Subscribe
Mr. Whitetail, Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) joins Luke in this week's show for a discussion on antler rattling for big bucks. If you enjoy hunting whitetail deer, you don't want to miss this week's show. Click to listen!
Mr. Whitetail, Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) joins Luke in this week's show for a discussion on antler rattling for big bucks. If you enjoy hunting whitetail deer, you don't want to miss this week's show. Click to listen!