© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PlantingThePlainsPodcastLogo.jpg
Planting the Plains

Planting The Plains: Tree Trimming

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
publicdomainpictures.net-pruned-tree.jpg

Spring brings warmth, and warmth starts the flow of sap within your trees, ending their annual slumber...and thus making it a great time to prune your trees. Broken, diseased or dead branches are fairly obvious things to clip off, but what else should you consider pruning, and how much of the tree should you be pruning every year? Check out this week's episode to find out!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
See stories by Anthony Reardon