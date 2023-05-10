© 2021
PlantingThePlainsPodcastLogo.jpg
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Native Gardening

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT
public-domain-pictures-net-dried-earth-background.jpg

Water availability is more and more of a problem on the high plains. A popular current trend is "native gardening", which simply refers to finding a way to mimic a plant's native environment to get it to thrive. Knowing which plants make sense for our water outlook will help you make better and longer-lasting choices for your garden!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the West Plains District Horticulture Extension Agent for Kansas State University, based in Scott City and Garden City. <br/><br/>His mission: to provide the folks in the High Plains with timely, yet timeless, research-based, reliable, horticultural information that can assist in bettering everyday lives by easing the burden of troublesome landscape issues.
