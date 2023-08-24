© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Fall Garden Tasks

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 24, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT

By the end of summer, you might be almost tired of thinking about the plants in your garden, but the warm soil of September is still ideal for growing a number of plants and grasses, and preparing your plants for winter isn’t far off. This week, we’ll talk about gardening tasks ideal for fall planning in your garden!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
