Planting the Plains: Fall Garden Tasks

By the end of summer, you might be almost tired of thinking about the plants in your garden, but the warm soil of September is still ideal for growing a number of plants and grasses, and preparing your plants for winter isn’t far off. This week, we’ll talk about gardening tasks ideal for fall planning in your garden!
Composting can be a game-changer for your soil. The success lies in feeding the microorganisms properly, so today we’ll talk about “green waste” and “brown waste”, and setting the correct moisture levels in your compost!
Your garden can help to upgrade your yard, and your life, in a number of ways. Landscaping can be expensive, but there are ways to get more for your money, and dividing perennials that begin to grow into each other will help keep them from becoming too dense and lose sunlight and growth vigor, while also giving you additional plants to cover more of your garden!
Some of us don't have the mobility we used to; it can be a little bit harder to get up off your knees after a round of weeding every year. But for many folks, physical limitations can entirely prevent them from getting the physical and mental benefits of gardening. Adaptive gardening helps folks find ways to continue to enjoy nature and the outdoors and continue to reap those benefits!
As we move into August, how much water you should use on the plants in your garden is a quandary most of us have had to consider some years...in this week's episode, we'll talk about how much water to use, and when, to keep your garden as healthy and robust as possible.
It's never too early to plan your fall vegetable planting, and mid-July is the right time to be thinking about what you'll be hoping to harvest towards the end of the year. This week, we'll talk about ways to help your plants germinate and stay safe in the summer heat, and how to ensure that your crop benefits from the change of seasons.