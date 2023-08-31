© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Establishing a Cool Season Lawn

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 31, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT

To help establish a cool season lawn, it helps to learn more about various types of grasses, but you also need to know how to get the most with the type of soil you have in your yard. Learning this before you plant will save you a ton of time and effort, and get you the best results!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
