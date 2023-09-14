© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Choosing Watermelons

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT

It’s watermelon season again! Most of us prefer sweet, juicy fruit with few seeds, but what’s the best way to find those particular melons?

It’s not just about color, but also about the number of growing days, and the conditions under which they’re grown.

We’ll cut through the old wives’ tales this week, and give you some tips you can follow in your garden, or at the store, so you and your family get the most from this amazing summer and fall delight!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
