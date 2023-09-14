Planting the Plains: Choosing Watermelons

To help establish a cool season lawn, it helps to learn more about various types of grasses, but you also need to know how to get the most with the type of soil you have in your yard. Learning this before you plant will save you a ton of time and effort, and get you the best results!
By the end of summer, you might be almost tired of thinking about the plants in your garden, but the warm soil of September is still ideal for growing a number of plants and grasses, and preparing your plants for winter isn’t far off. This week, we’ll talk about gardening tasks ideal for fall planning in your garden!
Composting can be a game-changer for your soil. The success lies in feeding the microorganisms properly, so today we’ll talk about “green waste” and “brown waste”, and setting the correct moisture levels in your compost!
Your garden can help to upgrade your yard, and your life, in a number of ways. Landscaping can be expensive, but there are ways to get more for your money, and dividing perennials that begin to grow into each other will help keep them from becoming too dense and lose sunlight and growth vigor, while also giving you additional plants to cover more of your garden!
Some of us don't have the mobility we used to; it can be a little bit harder to get up off your knees after a round of weeding every year. But for many folks, physical limitations can entirely prevent them from getting the physical and mental benefits of gardening. Adaptive gardening helps folks find ways to continue to enjoy nature and the outdoors and continue to reap those benefits!