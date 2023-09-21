Planting the Plains: Overwintering Bees

As we move into fall, lots of folks quite reasonably decide to clean up their garden and yard, and store their tools for the winter. But while it might seem counterintuitive, sometimes it can make sense to delay this cleanup work until springtime.
Pollinators like bees can always use your dormant perennials as a place to nest during the cold of winter, and we’ll talk this week about how to roll out the welcome mat for them in your garden!
It’s watermelon season again! Most of us prefer sweet, juicy fruit with few seeds, but what’s the best way to find those particular melons? It’s not just about color, but also about the number of growing days, and the conditions under which they’re grown. We’ll cut through the old wives’ tales this week, and give you some tips you can follow in your garden, or at the store, so you and your family get the most from this amazing summer and fall delight!
To help establish a cool season lawn, it helps to learn more about various types of grasses, but you also need to know how to get the most with the type of soil you have in your yard. Learning this before you plant will save you a ton of time and effort, and get you the best results!
By the end of summer, you might be almost tired of thinking about the plants in your garden, but the warm soil of September is still ideal for growing a number of plants and grasses, and preparing your plants for winter isn’t far off. This week, we’ll talk about gardening tasks ideal for fall planning in your garden!
Composting can be a game-changer for your soil. The success lies in feeding the microorganisms properly, so today we’ll talk about “green waste” and “brown waste”, and setting the correct moisture levels in your compost!
Your garden can help to upgrade your yard, and your life, in a number of ways. Landscaping can be expensive, but there are ways to get more for your money, and dividing perennials that begin to grow into each other will help keep them from becoming too dense and lose sunlight and growth vigor, while also giving you additional plants to cover more of your garden!