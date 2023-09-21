© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Overwintering Bees

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 21, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT

As we move into fall, lots of folks quite reasonably decide to clean up their garden and yard, and store their tools for the winter. But while it might seem counterintuitive, sometimes it can make sense to delay this cleanup work until springtime.

Pollinators like bees can always use your dormant perennials as a place to nest during the cold of winter, and we’ll talk this week about how to roll out the welcome mat for them in your garden!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon