Planting the Plains: Planting Spring Bulbs

It’s watermelon season again! Most of us prefer sweet, juicy fruit with few seeds, but what’s the best way to find those particular melons? It’s not just about color, but also about the number of growing days, and the conditions under which they’re grown. We’ll cut through the old wives’ tales this week, and give you some tips you can follow in your garden, or at the store, so you and your family get the most from this amazing summer and fall delight!

Listen • 4:30