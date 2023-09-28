© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Planting Spring Bulbs

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT

Fall is beginning to settle in, and temperatures are starting to cool, so most of us aren’t really thinking about spring these days...but if you’re a fan of spring-flowering bulbs, I’ll let you in on a little secret: those bulbs are actually planted in the fall!

This week, we’ll talk about why and how to plant your bulbs for the best outcome in your spring garden.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
