Planting the Plains: Winter Protection Against Wildlife

It may feel like there's not much you can do for your garden once winter sets in, but spending a bit of time protecting your plants from wildlife will be well worth it, and help to ensure that your spring garden comes back looking its best!
Did you know that with a little effort, you can help your plants to be better prepared for the winter cold, and even help to minimize the negative effects of other aspects of winter as well? We'll talk about some materials and practices that you can employ to keep your plants hardy and ready for spring!
Sweet potatoes are one of fall's most delicious treats, but how do you harvest them, and how do you know WHEN to harvest them? It's easy when you know what to watch for, and when to act, and we'll talk this week about the best way to make the most of this delicious tuber!
Before the frost hits your area, remember that some summer crops can be harvested nearly any time during their growth stage...especially tomatoes! This week, we'll discuss how to ripen green tomatoes "off the vine", and how best to maximize their flavor development.
As October rolls in, it's easy to feel like you can take it easy, and lay off your lawn and garden work until spring. But guess what? Late October to early November is actually the best time to be treating your lawn for weeds, so you might not want to lock up your shed for winter just yet.This week, we'll talk about how you can best use the fall weather to prepare your lawn for winter, from weed-killers to mower maintenance!
Fall is beginning to settle in, and temperatures are starting to cool, so most of us aren’t really thinking about spring these days...but if you’re a fan of spring-flowering bulbs, I’ll let you in on a little secret: those bulbs are actually planted in the fall! This week, we’ll talk about why and how to plant your bulbs for the best outcome in your spring garden.