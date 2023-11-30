Planting the Plains: Living Christmas Tree

If you, like many other folks, are stuck with a dead or dying tree after the holidays, maybe it's time to consider a living Christmas tree this year! Living Christmas trees provide a way to enjoy your holiday traditions, while keeping your tree growing, lighting it, and allowing it to survive and absorb carbon dioxide throughout its life.
When looking to add a pop of color or height to a planting arrangement. Amaryllis Bulbs are a great and easy plant to add to your fall garden and can be moved in during the winter. To be replanted in the spring. So, join me this week for more gardening tips for Fall.
Once the garden’s done for the year, don’t forget to make time to clean up and take care of your gardening tools. Winterizing and proper storage of these tools will help to ensure their longevity, and that they’ll be ready for you in the spring, when you restart your garden for the year!
It may feel like there's not much you can do for your garden once winter sets in, but spending a bit of time protecting your plants from wildlife will be well worth it, and help to ensure that your spring garden comes back looking its best!
Did you know that with a little effort, you can help your plants to be better prepared for the winter cold, and even help to minimize the negative effects of other aspects of winter as well? We'll talk about some materials and practices that you can employ to keep your plants hardy and ready for spring!
Sweet potatoes are one of fall's most delicious treats, but how do you harvest them, and how do you know WHEN to harvest them? It's easy when you know what to watch for, and when to act, and we'll talk this week about the best way to make the most of this delicious tuber!