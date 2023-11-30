© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Living Christmas Tree

By Anthony Reardon
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST

If you, like many other folks, are stuck with a dead or dying tree after the holidays, maybe it's time to consider a living Christmas tree this year! Living Christmas trees provide a way to enjoy your holiday traditions, while keeping your tree growing, lighting it, and allowing it to survive and absorb carbon dioxide throughout its life.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
