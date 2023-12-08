© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Poinsettias

By Anthony Reardon
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST

Is there any holiday flower more recognizable than poinsettias? These beautiful flowers are practically synonymous with Christmas for many folks, but growing them means dealing with some specific conditions, and tailoring your approach to keep these lovely plants thriving in your home!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
