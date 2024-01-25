Planting the Plains: Good Soil

Take the time to read the information on your seed packets! You’ll learn a ton of useful tidbits about the best time to plant, what type of light your plants require, how long to expect them to grow, and so on. This will also help you begin to compare the needs of various plants, and help you to time your harvests. This week, we’ll talk about what this information means, and how to get started on implementing what you learn!

Listen • 4:29