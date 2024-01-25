© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Good Soil

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:27 AM CST

Soil is the literal foundation of your plant’s growth, and seeing to its health will make a big difference in the success of your gardening. Learn what makes up your soil, how much to water, and how to optimize your soil’s pH balance for your chosen crop in this week’s episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
