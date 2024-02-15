© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting The Plains: Critical Temperatures for Fruit Trees

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:33 AM CST

While we're thinking about the spring planting, this is a great time to be considering the ideal temperature ranges for your fruit trees. Ensuring that your plants won't suffer during a sudden cold snap, or that they're planted once the temperature range is best for their ideal growth, can make a big difference in the success of your planting. Learn more about tracking your trees' temperature range for ideal growing!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon