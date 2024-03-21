© 2021
High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Organic Fertilization Methods

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 21, 2024 at 9:43 AM CDT

This week, we’ll talk about how to fertilize an organic garden! There are a number of natural fertilizers created using composted or dried organic matter that can easily be applied or incorporated into the soil with your plants. Let’s talk manure...and a lot more!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
