© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Vegetable Garden Planting Tips

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 2, 2024 at 10:22 AM CDT

No matter how long you've been gardening, there will always be something new to learn...maybe you learned from a parent or grandparent, or your neighbor may have a new technique, and of course, experience is also its own teacher. This week, we'll talk about a few things worth considering, and which may help prove beneficial in your garden this year!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon