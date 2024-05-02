Planting the Plains: Vegetable Garden Planting Tips

KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
No matter how long you've been gardening, there will always be something new to learn...maybe you learned from a parent or grandparent, or your neighbor may have a new technique, and of course, experience is also its own teacher. This week, we'll talk about a few things worth considering, and which may help prove beneficial in your garden this year!
Don't take it too personally when one or more of your plants just...doesn't make it. It happens. In fact, it doesn't make you the plant murderer you might fear you've become. And in a way, it's almost freeing, as it's part of the natural cycle, and keeping this in mind, along with how much new life you're also bringing into the world, can help to deepen your relationship with your garden, and nature in general.
Despite your best efforts, some of your gardening efforts can be partly or fully undone by pests or environmental issues in your neighbors'yards. But you can use their struggles to help prepare for, and prevent, such issues taking root in your gardens and yard, and we'll talk about how in this week's episode!
April showers bring May flowers, as they say, but those April rains and other harsh weather can be a real challenge for the home gardener. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to ensure that your plants have solid roots to withstand saturation, and how to help your plants breathe as well, for their best health.
Everyone knows your vegetables will need water, but when? How much? How much is too much? This week, we'll talk about the best ways to keep soil moist, but not saturated, for the optimal health of your plants!