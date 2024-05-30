Planting the Plains: Excess Water

KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.
Obviously, you'll need to water your plants,but how much is too much? This week, we'll talk about how to recognize when your plants are struggling with more water than they can handle, and how to nurse them back to optimum health!
Join Luke and his guest guide Casey Laughlin with Chums On The Water www.chumsonthewater.com guide service. The topic this week is catching hybrid stripers (nicknamed "Wipers" in the midwest.) Warm weather puts these hard fighting great eating fish in the biting mode and fishing is very good right now at Lake Tawakoni, located about an hour east of Dallas. Many in HPPR coverage are stocked with hybrid stripers and this is a great opportunity to learn some fish catching tricks. Click to listen! Email outdoors writer Luke Clayton through his website www.catfishradio.org
While it's easy to remember that a plant's roots help to anchor it into the ground, one of the best reasons to help ensure a properly healthy root system is to help your plants get access to the most and best nutrients available. This week, we'll talk about how location and soil choice can help you get better yields this year!
Sunlight is all around us, and yet we don't always take the time to consider what it gives us. This week, I'll share how my early childhood fascination with sunlight led me to focus on learning how much light was good for my plants, and which fruits and vegetables could use a bit less. We'll talk about the best ways to give your plants all the light they need, and no more!
No matter how long you've been gardening, there will always be something new to learn...maybe you learned from a parent or grandparent, or your neighbor may have a new technique, and of course, experience is also its own teacher. This week, we'll talk about a few things worth considering, and which may help prove beneficial in your garden this year!
Don't take it too personally when one or more of your plants just...doesn't make it. It happens. In fact, it doesn't make you the plant murderer you might fear you've become. And in a way, it's almost freeing, as it's part of the natural cycle, and keeping this in mind, along with how much new life you're also bringing into the world, can help to deepen your relationship with your garden, and nature in general.