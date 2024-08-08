© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Soil Testing

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 8, 2024 at 9:52 AM CDT

You can put in all the effort you want, but no garden can thrive to its fullest potential unless it has good soil. This week, we'll talk about the importance of soil testing, and how to get your soil into optimum shape for growing!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
