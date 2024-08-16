© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Salad Gardening

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 16, 2024 at 11:15 AM CDT

As we move into the fall weather, and things start to cool off, autumn is the perfect time to grow lettuce and root vegetables for salads. This week, we'll talk about how to add to your kitchen table with some of the bounty from your garden!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
