Planting the Plains: Salad Gardening

As we move into the fall weather, and things start to cool off, autumn is the perfect time to grow lettuce and root vegetables for salads. This week, we'll talk about how to add to your kitchen table with some of the bounty from your garden!
You can put in all the effort you want, but no garden can thrive to its fullest potential unless it has good soil. This week, we'll talk about the importance of soil testing, and how to get your soil into optimum shape for growing!
From keeping an eye on the humidity levels in your various micro-climates, to learning how to spot the signs of insects feeding on your plants, your plants could definitely benefit from some extra scrutiny. This week, we'll talk about how to learn to keep an eye out for various types of disease in your garden!
After all the effort you've put into cultivating your garden, it can be a letdown to find that some of your vegetables just aren't producing as they should. This week, we'll talk about some of the things that can afflict your plants, and keep them from performing their best!
"Into every life some rain must fall", as the saying goes, but unfortunately, it could also be "into every yard poison ivy may creep." Poison ivy is an all-too-real part of gardening in the High Plains region, but not everyone knows how to recognize it, or what to do about it. We'll talk this week about how to keep it from being a problem in your yard!