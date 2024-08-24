© 2021
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Post-Season Garden Tasks

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 24, 2024 at 7:30 AM CDT

Once you've harvested your garden in the fall, there are still some ways you can work to improve next year's crop over the winter season. This week, we'll talk about how to solarize your soil, and the usefulness of soil testing, which is easier than you think!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
