Planting the Plains: Supporting Community Gardens

Something to consider as you're winding down your garden for the year is the importance of community gardens. These have historically been a great way to feed large portions of the population over the years, and this week, we'll talk about how these gardens' popularity has changed over the years, and the importance of supporting these initiatives.
Getting the soil in your garden into proper condition for growing can also mean killing any weeds or weed seeds properly and effectively, so that nothing competes for nutrients once you've done your planting in the spring. This week, we'll talk about ways to use the winter months to get your soil into shape!
Once you've harvested your garden in the fall, there are still some ways you can work to improve next year's crop over the winter season. This week, we'll talk about how to solarize your soil, and the usefulness of soil testing, which is easier than you think!
As we move into the fall weather, and things start to cool off, autumn is the perfect time to grow lettuce and root vegetables for salads. This week, we'll talk about how to add to your kitchen table with some of the bounty from your garden!
You can put in all the effort you want, but no garden can thrive to its fullest potential unless it has good soil. This week, we'll talk about the importance of soil testing, and how to get your soil into optimum shape for growing!