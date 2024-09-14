© 2024
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Supporting Community Gardens

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Something to consider as you're winding down your garden for the year is the importance of community gardens. These have historically been a great way to feed large portions of the population over the years, and this week, we'll talk about how these gardens' popularity has changed over the years, and the importance of supporting these initiatives.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
