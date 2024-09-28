© 2024
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Removing Garden Debris

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Cleaning your garden beds plays much more of a role in next year's garden than you might think. This week, we'll talk about how to handle this plant debris, and when not to keep it.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
