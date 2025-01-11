© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Using Old Seeds

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM CST
Freepik

It's easy to forget that seeds aren't just the key to getting your plants to grow, they're living organisms themselves. So with a little care, you can ensure that your seeds are best prepared to last for years, even decades, and we'll talk about how to do so in this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
