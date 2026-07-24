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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Summertime Composting

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 24, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Composting is a great way to get nutrients into your garden, especially during the summer. This week, we’ll review the process of composting during the summertime, and how to let the heat help in the process!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon