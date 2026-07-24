Planting the Plains: Summertime Composting

Composting is a great way to get nutrients into your garden, especially during the summer. This week, we’ll review the process of composting during the summertime, and how to let the heat help in the process!
With cyclosporiasis in the news lately, and in some states on the High Plains, it pays to keep safety and proper food handling practices in mind…some things that don’t seem problematic, or which may not have caused issues in the past, might still be worth doing differently as part of a multi-layered process to minimize your risk. We’ll talk about steps you can take in this week’s episode!
It may feel like a good time to relax for a bit, with your garden now in for the summer, but in fact, time flies, and it’s already time to plant items you plan to harvest in the fall! This week, we’ll talk about how now is the time to get in your last batch of plants, in order to get the best fruits of your labor!
Well, with summer comes the hot weather, and when you're hot, your plants must be, too, so you should probably water them, right? Well...probably, but when you do so can make a pretty massive difference, and might actually cause more harm than good, if you're not careful. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to ensure that you hydrate your plants without damaging them!
With temperatures warming up, it’s around that time where we’ll be seeing more and more insects in our gardens. So what is a gardener to do? This week, we’ll talk about steps you can take to see whether you’ve got a bug problem, and how to prevent an infestation, or to address one once it’s begun!
There’s another “El Niño” weather pattern on the horizon, which can sometimes affect what you plant in your garden. But there are ways to mitigate these effects by making some informed choices about what to plant, and for what reasons. We’ll talk about those choices and reasons in this week’s episodes!