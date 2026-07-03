Planting the Plains: Summer Watering Mistakes

Well, with summer comes the hot weather, and when you're hot, your plants must be, too, so you should probably water them, right? Well...probably, but when you do so can make a pretty massive difference, and might actually cause more harm than good, if you're not careful. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to ensure that you hydrate your plants without damaging them!
With temperatures warming up, it’s around that time where we’ll be seeing more and more insects in our gardens. So what is a gardener to do? This week, we’ll talk about steps you can take to see whether you’ve got a bug problem, and how to prevent an infestation, or to address one once it’s begun!
There’s another “El Niño” weather pattern on the horizon, which can sometimes affect what you plant in your garden. But there are ways to mitigate these effects by making some informed choices about what to plant, and for what reasons. We’ll talk about those choices and reasons in this week’s episodes!
Once in a while, you’ll see signs of stress on some of your new plants, and start to feel discouraged about your skills as a gardener. But with weather as varied as we’ve had in the last few months on the High Plains, it may not be you at all - it may be a natural response by your plant to survive irregular conditions. This week, we’ll talk about why, and what to do about it!
Want to get out of a gardening rut? Try growing some nontraditional plants from other parts of the world, such as chayote, and with a few adjustments for our warmer and drier climate, you might find a few new favorites in your fall harvest!
Do you expose your plants to chemicals to help keep bugs away, or do you just deal with the nuisance of insects on your food before you harvest it? Pesticides can make a measurable difference in your garden, but it helps to know what types you’re using. This week, we’ll talk about active ingredients in the products available at your local gardening store, and how to understand which are appropriate for your needs!