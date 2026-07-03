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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Summer Watering Mistakes

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Well, with summer comes the hot weather, and when you're hot, your plants must be, too, so you should probably water them, right? Well...probably, but when you do so can make a pretty massive difference, and might actually cause more harm than good, if you're not careful. This week, we'll talk about the best ways to ensure that you hydrate your plants without damaging them!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon