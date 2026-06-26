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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Addressing the ‘Bug Boom'

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 26, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

With temperatures warming up, it’s around that time where we’ll be seeing more and more insects in our gardens. So what is a gardener to do? This week, we’ll talk about steps you can take to see whether you’ve got a bug problem, and how to prevent an infestation, or to address one once it’s begun!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon