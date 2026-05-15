Planting the Plains: ‘Listening’ to the Weeds

Weeds don’t exactly seem like they’re all that helpful in a garden, but sometimes they can end up giving you some useful guidance. In this week’s episode, we’ll talk about how to learn to “listen” to what the weeds are trying to tell you!
It’s just about time to transplant your plants into the outdoors, but…do you notice that chill? Not the outdoor temperature, but the panic of realizing that some of your plants won’t survive the process of moving to the outdoors? For what it's worth, some plants are better able to handle the process, and we’ll talk this week about which, and methods to help minimize the stress on your plants this year.
It may seem counterintuitive to contemplate the idea of thinning out your fruits and vegetables…after all, why wouldn’t you want as much of your crop as possible? But by removing some, you’ll give the other fruit more room and nutrients to grow, making for a better harvest in the long run. This week, we’ll talk about the hows and whys of trimming for maximum effect in your garden!
Gardening on the High Plains can be a fun and rewarding experience, but let’s face it…we get some pretty rough storms, the kind that can leave some lasting damage. Some plans can recover fairly well from this damage, but in other cases, it can be wiser just to start over with a new plant and focus on its welfare. This week, we’ll talk about how to make those choices, and what other forms this damage can take.
It’s commonly understood that adding organic matter to your growing soil can benefit your plants, but what’s less understood are the ways that too much organic matter can lead to worse results. This week, we’ll talk about how to make sure you’re not overdoing it in your garden!
There are few things as disappointing as finding your garden overrun with bugs, feasting on your plants before you’ve even had the chance. You can help to prevent this by keeping an eye on things early in the growing season, and this week, we’ll talk about how to recognize the signs and how to effectively treat these annoying pests!