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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: ‘Listening’ to the Weeds

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Weeds don’t exactly seem like they’re all that helpful in a garden, but sometimes they can end up giving you some useful guidance. In this week’s episode, we’ll talk about how to learn to “listen” to what the weeds are trying to tell you!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon