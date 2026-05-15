Planting the Plains: ‘Listening’ to the Weeds

Gardening on the High Plains can be a fun and rewarding experience, but let’s face it…we get some pretty rough storms, the kind that can leave some lasting damage. Some plans can recover fairly well from this damage, but in other cases, it can be wiser just to start over with a new plant and focus on its welfare. This week, we’ll talk about how to make those choices, and what other forms this damage can take.

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