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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Thinning Fruits and Vegetables

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

It may seem counterintuitive to contemplate the idea of thinning out your fruits and vegetables…after all, why wouldn’t you want as much of your crop as possible? But by removing some, you’ll give the other fruit more room and nutrients to grow, making for a better harvest in the long run. This week, we’ll talk about the hows and whys of trimming for maximum effect in your garden!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon