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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Bringing Global Crops to the High Plains

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 29, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
A collection of picked chayote
A collection of picked chayote

Want to get out of a gardening rut? Try growing some nontraditional plants from other parts of the world, such as chayote, and with a few adjustments for our warmer and drier climate, you might find a few new favorites in your fall harvest!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon