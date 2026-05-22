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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Using Pesticides

By Anthony Reardon
Published May 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Do you expose your plants to chemicals to help keep bugs away, or do you just deal with the nuisance of insects on your food before you harvest it? Pesticides can make a measurable difference in your garden, but it helps to know what types you’re using. This week, we’ll talk about active ingredients in the products available at your local gardening store, and how to understand which are appropriate for your needs!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon