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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: July Gardening Tasks

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

It may feel like a good time to relax for a bit, with your garden now in for the summer, but in fact, time flies, and it’s already time to plant items you plan to harvest in the fall! This week, we’ll talk about how now is the time to get in your last batch of plants, in order to get the best fruits of your labor!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon