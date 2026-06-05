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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: When the Garden Hits ‘Pause'

By Anthony Reardon
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Once in a while, you’ll see signs of stress on some of your new plants, and start to feel discouraged about your skills as a gardener. But with weather as varied as we’ve had in the last few months on the High Plains, it may not be you at all - it may be a natural response by your plant to survive irregular conditions. This week, we’ll talk about why, and what to do about it!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon