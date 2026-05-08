Planting the Plains: Stressing on Transplant Stress
It’s just about time to transplant your plants into the outdoors, but…do you notice that chill? Not the outdoor temperature, but the panic of realizing that some of your plants won’t survive the process of moving to the outdoors? For what it's worth, some plants are better able to handle the process, and we’ll talk this week about which, and methods to help minimize the stress on your plants this year.
So, why should you separate and divide your perennial plants? It's simple. When they look thick and healthy, they are already competing for soil nutrients by being too closer together. By relocating them, you'll reduce the need for a specific area to feed too many plants at once, and help your garden expand a bit, and it won't cost you a penny!