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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Early Pest Awareness

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

There are few things as disappointing as finding your garden overrun with bugs, feasting on your plants before you’ve even had the chance. You can help to prevent this by keeping an eye on things early in the growing season, and this week, we’ll talk about how to recognize the signs and how to effectively treat these annoying pests!

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon