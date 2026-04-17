© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Too Much Organic Matter

By Anthony Reardon
Published April 17, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

It’s commonly understood that adding organic matter to your growing soil can benefit your plants, but what’s less understood are the ways that too much organic matter can lead to worse results. This week, we’ll talk about how to make sure you’re not overdoing it in your garden!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon