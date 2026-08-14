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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: August Garden Cleanup

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Sometimes it’s hard to know whether you should trim back your plants, or otherwise prepare for the colder weather as fall approaches. This week, we’ll talk about which plants can withstand this maintenance, and when to maybe just…hold off.

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon