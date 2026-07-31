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Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Late Summer Garden Triage

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 31, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
Aphids under leaves
Aphids under leaves

The summer is at the point where you might be considering harvesting some items, in order to make room for one last round of quick-growing vegetables before the cold weather sets in. This week, we’ll talk about a few maintenance issues, and how to assess what’s worth keeping…and what’s worth letting go.

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Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon