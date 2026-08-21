Planting the Plains: Benefiting the Beneficials
While you’re putting the effort into gardening, why not do a little extra for the pollinators and others who bring a lot to your garden and your yard? A nice side benefit to your work is the way that you can also help Mother Nature do her thing, and we’ll talk this week about how!
So, why should you separate and divide your perennial plants? It's simple. When they look thick and healthy, they are already competing for soil nutrients by being too closer together. By relocating them, you'll reduce the need for a specific area to feed too many plants at once, and help your garden expand a bit, and it won't cost you a penny!