2026 Spring Read: Book Two The American Dream: A Journey on Route 66

2026 Spring Read: Route 66 – 100 Years on the Mother Road

Book Two The American Dream: A Journey on Route 66 Discovering Dinosaur Statues, Muffler Men, and the Perfect Breakfast Burrito by Shing Yin Khor (2019)

In this graphic memoir, artist and writer Shing Yin Khor sets out on a deeply personal journey along Route 66, interrogating what the “American Dream” means for those who have historically been excluded from it. Blending travelogue, history, and memoir, Khor explores roadside attractions, ghost towns, and personal memories while reckoning with identity, racism, and representation.

Accessible, visually striking, and emotionally resonant, The American Dream? reframes Route 66 as both a cultural icon and a contested space—one that reflects who has been welcomed onto the road and who has been left behind.

Lauren Pronger

Discussion Leader

Lauren Pronger is the founder and owner of Chapterhouse Books, an independent bookstore in Amarillo that has quickly become a gathering place for readers, writers, and community members. What began as a pop-up bookstore grew into a brick-and-mortar shop on historic Route 66, reflecting Pronger’s commitment to books as a way to bring people together across interests and backgrounds.

As a bookseller, Pronger curates a wide range of titles—from contemporary fiction and memoir to history and graphic storytelling—encouraging thoughtful conversation and curiosity about the world. Her work with Chapterhouse Books emphasizes the role of reading in building community, making her a fitting discussion leader for a book that examines who gets to travel the Mother Road and how stories shape our understanding of belonging.