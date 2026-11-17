The bandits arrived in Dighton on the evening of June 26, and identified themselves as harvesters looking for work. During a previous visit to the town to ‘case the joint’, they learned that at midnight the city’s generators were turned off. With the blackout, the three bandits made their move.

They chiseled away at the brick wall to gain entry to the vault. By 2 a.m., they had opened an eighteen inch diameter hole in the side of the vault. Only the steel lining prevented their entry. When the bandits struck the steel lining, suddenly the still of the night was interrupted by a shrill clamor which awoke the entire town. The bandits had not anticipated that the vault’s alarm would be battery-powered.

The would-be crooks raced to make an escape, but were observed by assistant cashier, Arle Boltz. Boltz was able to report a general description and direction of the fleeing automobile. The local switchboard operator then placed a line-call ahead of the bandits, awakening the farmers and asking them to watch for the car.

In the meantime, a hastily-formed posse sped off in pursuit. The operator continued to make calls ahead of the escaping motorcar, maintaining a general position on the bandits. In several instances, the farmer would climb his windmill and shout information to his wife, who remained on the phone with the central switchboard. The bandits attempted to flee toward Garden City, but soon backtracked east, eluding capture for nearly four hours. With dawn breaking on the horizon, they picked up the Kansas-Colorado Boulevard and sped toward Ness County. However, the driver failed to anticipate a jog in the road and when he attempted the turn, he managed to wreck the automobile. Thus the bungling bank robbers were forced to head out on foot.

The posse soon arrived and the manhunt began. Residents of Lane and Ness Counties flocked to the scene of the wreck and began searching for the bandits. In many cases, parents brought their children to watch the manhunt. Miraculously, the bandits managed to elude the posse into the afternoon.

They might have escaped had it not been for a ten year-old girl, who was playing “Cops and Robbers.” Emulating the actions of the posse, little Willetta Finkenbinder climbed the windmill to look for make-believe bandits. What she saw was three men crawling through the wheat stubble near her house. She alerted her mother, and her mother got word to the posse.

Soon, a line of cars arrived and surrounded the weed patch where the bandits were hiding. An order was given for the bandits to surrender, and “Blackie” stood up brandishing a pair of Colt .45s. He only managed to fire a single shot before he was cut down, and the other two bandits were arrested and placed in custody.

Hutchinson News The gravestone of "Blackie", later known to be Thomas Martin.

Blackie’s body was taken back to Dighton and unceremoniously deposited on the sidewalk in front of the bank. Many local parents took their children to see the bullet-ridden body, as a testament to what can happen to those who indulge in a life of crime. The story of “Blackie” has been told and retold though the generations and has become something of a local legend to wide-eyed school children, who still marvel at the tale of the day the bank robbers came to town.

This story was researched and written by Joel Herndon of Dighton, Kansas. For High Plains Public Radio, Lynn Boitano in Edmond, OK.

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High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio.