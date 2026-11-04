2026 Fall Read: Whiteout Road Conditions

Whiteout Road Conditions

By Marit Ehmke

Hello Radio Readers! This is Marit coming to you from western Lane County with a Radio Readers BookByte about The Children's Blizzard by David Laskin.

This tragic story reminds me of a particularly bad winter storm we had when I was in high school in the early 2000s.

The ice was really the worst part, weighing heavily on power lines and glazing over the roads. Power was out for multiple days, and my folks and I ventured out to Marienthal from Lane County to purchase an extra generator from someone.

I can only imagine what going through a white-out blizzard would be like and trying to get home without being able to see your hand in front of your face.

That’s the part of the book I kept coming back to. On January 12, 1888, the day began with a nice break from winter weather. Children headed off to school, and families went about their usual chores. Then the storm arrived out of nowhere. The temperature plunged, the wind picked up, and the blowing snow made it nearly impossible to tell where you were.

Laskin puts us right in the middle of those one-room schoolhouses. I kept thinking about the teachers, having to make impossible decisions: Should they keep everyone inside and hope they had enough heat to wait out the storm? Or should they try to get the children home before conditions got any worse?

There wasn’t a good way to know what was coming without modern radar, and every choice carried a risk. Reading about those decisions was probably the hardest part of the book for me, knowing the cost.

One thing I appreciated about Laskin’s writing is how he weaves the science of weather into the human story. We learn what created this extraordinary storm and why it moved so quickly. And though the meteorology is fascinating, he never lets us forget the people at the center of it—mostly immigrants who moved here to start a new life and the sacrifices made while in pursuit of their dreams.

I also appreciated getting a picture of what it meant to settle on the Plains back then. It’s easy to talk about pioneers generally, but Laskin gives these families names and histories. They weren’t setting out to become examples of courage; they were trying to raise their children, make a living, and build something that would last.

Beneath the history and the weather science, it’s also a story about community and the difficult choices ordinary people make when circumstances become extremely difficult.

I thought about our trip for that generator and how much we relied on other people to get through a few difficult days. We had modern conveniences and ways to get help that those families could only have dreamed of. But even now, when the weather turns dangerous, checking on each other still matters.

It’s also a reminder that the history of the High Plains isn’t just a story of pioneer determination and perseverance. It’s a story about hope and loss, too.

The people who live on the High Plains are strong, resilient and persistent. To live through the challenges and the extreme weather we experience is no small task, and I have so much admiration for the people who endured then and endure to this day.

The Children’s Blizzard isn’t always an easy read, but I think it’s an important one, especially for those of us who call this part of the country home.

This is Marit Ehmke signing off for Radio Reader's Book Club.