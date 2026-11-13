2026 Fall Read: Views of Route 66 from the Mother Road Itself

Views of Route 66 from the Mother Road Itself

I’m Lynn Boitano with memories of celebrating Route 66’s 100th year in Amarillo, Texas.

100 years ago this week, America adopted its US numbered highway system, and Route 66 officially joined the map. To mark that shared birthday, HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club is returning to the Mother Road after our celebrations in May and June.

Today, we'll hear more memories collected at Chapter House Books in Amarillo, Texas.

Hello, I'm Cynthia. I'm born and raised in Amarillo, and my favorite memory of Route 66 is doing the Sixth Street Creepy Crawl, which was actually the first time I got to experience Route 66.

But it opened the door to many more memories and countless times of laughter with my friends at the 806 Coffee Shop, window shopping through the vintage shops, getting to know the owners of all these wonderful local businesses that we have here on Route 66, which is truly a gem here in Amarillo.

And I'm so excited and I'm so grateful to have such a place that has allowed me to make so many memories and meet so many amazing people, and I hope to continue to do this for a long, long time -- as long as I live here in Amarillo.

My name is Tyrell, and I am from Grand Rapids, Michigan. I just recently moved to Amarillo, Texas. I'm at Route 66 Festival right now. I actually moved down here for a nonprofit job called Acts Community (https://www.actscommunity.org/ ), and we lead drum circles. We're doing drum circles today. It's super exciting to just be out here and see all the people.

This is my first time seeing this big of a body of people in Amarillo. Yeah, I'm just excited to be here. It's sunny outside, the wind is blowing, music is going, and we're gonna have fun leading a couple of drum circles. This is exciting. And I can't wait to see all the experiences that are being made while we're leading these drum circles.

So yeah, that's me, all the way from Michigan down to Texas. From the north to the south.

More memories from the Mother Road shared at Chapter House Books in Amarillo, Texas last spring.

Join us Monday as our highway centennial celebration continues with HPPR's Radio Readers Book Club.