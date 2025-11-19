Gov. Abbott declares CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood terrorist groups

Gov. Greg Abbott designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations Tuesday.

The declaration prohibits both groups from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas and allows "increased enforcement" against both groups, the governor said.

"The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam's 'mastership of the world," Abbott said. "The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable."

Sharia broadly refers to teachings and traditions of the Islamic faith. The Muslim Brotherhood, an international Muslim movement, has advocated for the application of religious law in Muslim-majority countries.

While there's no evidence the movement has taken hold in the United States, it has nonetheless been the focus of criticism and controversy.

Among several things in Abbott's proclamation letter, he cited accusations that CAIR was created as a "front group" for Hamas. There's been little direct evidence of a link between CAIR and Hamas and the group denies those claims.

He also claimed CAIR has "repeatedly employed, affiliated with, and supported individuals promoting terrorism-related activities."

CAIR's website states the group was established to challenge stereotypes about Islam and Muslims. Most of its work focuses on civil rights and anti-defamation.

"Although we are flattered by Greg Abbott's obsession with our civil rights organization, his publicity stunt masquerading as a proclamation has no basis in fact or law," a CAIR spokesperson wrote in a statement. "By defaming a prominent American Muslim institution with debunked conspiracy theories and made-up quotes, Mr. Abbott has once again shown that his top priority is advancing anti-Muslim bigotry, not serving the people of Texas."

The group also said it's ready to legally challenge Abbott.

"We have successfully sued Greg Abbott three different times for shredding the First Amendment for the benefit of the Israeli government, and we are ready to do so again if he attempts to turn this publicity stunt into actual policy," CAIR's spokesperson said.

Designating any group as a foreign terrorist organization is a power held by the U.S. Secretary of State. It's unclear how Abbott will enforce the declaration.

Additionally, Sen. Ted Cruz introduced the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025 earlier this year. Cruz described the bill as "a new modernized strategy for designating Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group." This is the sixth time the senator has attempted to introduce this bill – other times include in 2015, 2017, 2020, 2021, and 2024.

CAIR has been vocally opposed to Islamophobia in its chapters across the country. CAIR-Texas last week called on law enforcement to investigate an alleged assault against a group of Muslim teenagers. The group's Houston chapter in October asked police to look into a reported hate incident at the University of Houston, during which someone allegedly shouted anti-Muslim remarks through a megaphone and burned a copy of the Quran.

"We are not and will not be intimidated by smear campaigns launched by Israel First politicians by Greg Abbott," a CAIR-Texas spokesperson said in a statement. "Mr. Abbott is defaming us and other American Muslims because we are effective advocates for justice here and abroad. We plan to continue exercising our constitutional rights, defending civil rights, and speaking truth to power, whether in defense of free speech, religious freedom and racial equality here in Texas or in defense of human rights abroad."

CAIR's North Texas chapter has been critical of Abbott's probes into The Meadow — formerly known as EPIC City — a proposed 402-acre in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties near the city of Josephine planned by the East Plano Islamic Center. The development would include a new mosque, more than 1,000 single- and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, and several other amenities.

Abbott accused EPIC, without evidence, of using the development to promote Sharia law and opened four state investigations into the project.

The probes include claims the project could be discriminating against non-Muslims in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act, along with alleging potential financial harm to investors, potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws, and operating illegal funeral services.

The U.S. Department of Justice opened a criminal investigation in the development over religious discrimination claims but closed that probe in June. and The Texas Workforce Commission in September resolved all fair housing allegations in September.

Multiple religious leaders in April, including CAIR-DFW, condemned the backlash against The Meadow and said Abbott's probes were an abuse of power that violated rights to religious freedom.

EPIC later filed its own suit against the Texas Funeral Service Commission for the right to perform services after the commission ordered the mosque to stop them earlier this year.

Tuesday's letter from Abbott also mentions a bill passed in June banning certain property developments in Texas. During a bill signing in September, he specifically mentioned EPIC City, now the Meadow.

House Bill 4211 changes the Texas Fair Housing Act so exemptions that usually allow religious organizations to operate housing developments without violating the act don't apply to developments like The Meadow.

This is a developing story and will updated.

Copyright 2025 KERA News